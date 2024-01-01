NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twins born within minutes of each other at Yale New Haven Hospital don’t only have different birthdays — they have different birth years.

Souli Morris was born at 12:02 a.m., becoming the hospital’s first baby of 2024.

But — she’s still younger than her brother, Seven, who was born at 11:59 p.m. It’s unknown how close he was born to midnight, according to the hospital, because births are only recorded in minutes.

The babies were welcomed by Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden.

Both babies weighed six pounds, nine ounces.