Two arrested after “shots fired” in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A report of “shots fired” ended in a foot pursuit Saturday morning.

According to New Haven Police, around 2:45 a.m. they received a complaint of “three to four shots.”

Police then noticed a car speeding southbound on Dixwell Avenue. They stopped the car near Helen Street.

Corner of Dixwell Avenue and Helen Street Hamden. – Photo: Google Maps

When police stopped the car, they noticed two firearms under the front seat along with a knife. Officers began removing the passenger, 28-year-old Carlos Barnes of Wethersfield, from the vehicle. Barnes fled on foot.

Police were able to apprehend Barnes and the driver, 29-year-old Antoine Ward of New Haven.

Police later found shell casings on the Route 15 exit 60 ramp.

Both were charged with weapons in a motor vehicle and are expected in Meriden Superior Court on October 25. Barnes was also charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, altering firearm serial number and interfering with a police officer.