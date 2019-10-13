Two arrested after “shots fired” in Hamden

New Haven

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A report of “shots fired” ended in a foot pursuit Saturday morning.

According to New Haven Police, around 2:45 a.m. they received a complaint of “three to four shots.”

Police then noticed a car speeding southbound on Dixwell Avenue. They stopped the car near Helen Street.

Corner of Dixwell Avenue and Helen Street Hamden. – Photo: Google Maps

When police stopped the car, they noticed two firearms under the front seat along with a knife. Officers began removing the passenger, 28-year-old Carlos Barnes of Wethersfield, from the vehicle. Barnes fled on foot.

Police were able to apprehend Barnes and the driver, 29-year-old Antoine Ward of New Haven.

Police later found shell casings on the Route 15 exit 60 ramp.

Both were charged with weapons in a motor vehicle and are expected in Meriden Superior Court on October 25. Barnes was also charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, altering firearm serial number and interfering with a police officer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Cyclist injured on I-91 in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyclist injured on I-91 in New Haven"

Lions Club holds food drive for local food shelters

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Club holds food drive for local food shelters"

Local immigrant activist groups demand name of Christopher Columbus School to be changed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local immigrant activist groups demand name of Christopher Columbus School to be changed"

Grand opening for new store in Brass Mill Commons

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand opening for new store in Brass Mill Commons"

Man who made New Haven Puerto Rican Festival online threat due back in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man who made New Haven Puerto Rican Festival online threat due back in court"

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro to host roundtable on women's rights in the workplace

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro to host roundtable on women's rights in the workplace"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss