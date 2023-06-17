EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police made two arrests in connection to a shots fired incident on Saturday.

Police were responding to an unrelated call on Main Street when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby parking lot. As officers approached, a vehicle fled the scene and police were unsuccessful in pulling it over.

Investigation revealed that there was a physical altercation in the parking lot before Daniel Rodriguez, 44, fired several shots into the air.

Rodriguez was arrested, along with Damien Brown, 24. Rodriguez was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, among other charges. Brown was charged with breach of peace.

Brown was released on $2,500 bond while Rodriguez is being held on $175,000 bond.