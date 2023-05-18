WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police made two arrests in connection to a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning, according to police.

At 2:38 a.m. officers were patrolling the area of North Main Street and Perkins Avenue when they spotted a black Honda Accord that had been stolen out of Middletown. Police said officers had been searching for the stolen car after police saw it in a parking lot on Chase Avenue.

Police said the black Honda Accord had just been involved in a crash as it hit another vehicle at an intersection. Police said the car came to a stop and observed as two males attempted to flee the scene, police said.

Officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspects and place them under arrest.

The driver of the motor vehicle was identified as Samuel Lopez, 25, of Waterbury.

Mugshot of Samuel Lopez (Source: Waterbury Police Department)

Lopez was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, improper use of a marker plate, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The passenger in the stolen car was identified as a 16-year-old male from New Haven. Police said the juvenile was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with police.