MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a department store and threatening a loss prevention officer.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Macy’s located within the Connecticut Post Mall on Boston Post Road in Milford. A loss prevention officer saw a man and woman take merchandise from the store and leave without paying.

When the officer approached them, the man allegedly took out a knife and pointed it at them. The officer backed away, and the suspects fled on foot, police said.

Police received a description of the suspects and were able to locate them walking from the mall near the intersection of Boston Post and East Town roads. They were detained and identified as the suspects involved in the robbery. Police also found a knife allegedly used in the robbery with the man.

Police identified the suspects as Shoshana Moskowitz, 25, of Cheshire, and Juan Cartagena, 50, of New Haven.

Juan Cartagena (left) and Shoshana Moskowitz (right) | Photo courtesy Milford Police Department

Both suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree. Cartagena was also charged with second-degree threatening.

Moskowitz posted a $10,000 bond and is due in court on Aug. 8. Cartagena was arraigned Monday and was given a $10,000 bond, and parole issued a remand in custody order.