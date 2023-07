MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Hartford men were arrested on Sunday after allegedly stealing a car and attempting to break into another one, police said.

Alexander Xavier Rolon and Malyk Rodriguez, both 20, were seen in the parking lot of Meriden Hyundai trying to steal a car. They fled after being confronted by a securiy guard.

They were later located nearby by police. The car they used to flee was also stolen, according to police.

Rolon and Rodriguez are being held on $25,000 bond.