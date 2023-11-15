NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested in connection to a drag racing crash in New Haven that killed a man in 2022, police said.

According to police, officers arrested Emily Murphy, 21, on Nov. 2, 2023, and David Takdharie on Nov. 6, 2023, in connection to the crash that killed 30-year-old Carlos Gonzalez in 2022.

New Haven police said on Oct. 30, 2022, officers responded to a report of a serious crash at 2:18 a.m. on Sargent Drive. Upon arrival, officers said they located five cars involved in the crash.

During an investigation, police found that three cars were involved in a drag race on Sargeant Drive. Police said Takdharie was driving the BMW, Murphy was driving the Subaru Impreza and Gonzalez was driving the Honda Civic that were all engaged in the drag race.

According to police, the passenger side of the BMW crashed into the Subaru Impreza, which caused the Subaru to crash into the driver side of the Honda Civic.

The Honda Civic then crossed the double yellow line and crashed head-on with another car traveling southbound on the opposite side of the street, police said.

Seven people were transported to the hospital for further medical treatment, where police said Gonzalez ultimately died from his injuries.

New Haven police charged Murphy with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, reckless driving and racing, police said.

Takdharie was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, first-degree assault, reckless driving, operating under the influence and racing, according to police.