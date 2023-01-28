WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week.

Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night.

Police said officers located the Lexus in the parking lot of the business and intercepted a man as he was walking through the parking lot trying to put items into the stolen car. The suspect was detained and provided officers with a fake name.

Narcotics were found on the suspect and he quickly became lethargic and seemed to be losing consciousness, police said. He was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police learned that the man was with a woman suspect, and after canvassing the area, found her at the Citgo at 326 South Colony Rd. trying to catch a ride. She also provided police with a fake name.

Both the man and woman, identified as 29-year-old Jessica Lynn Petrino of Stratford and 59-year-old Eric Woodson of New Haven, were arrested for possession of the stolen car.

Petrino had two active VOP warrants for her arrest. She was charged with interfering with an officer, larceny of a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle. She was held on a $10,000 bond.

Woodson was charged with interfering with an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny of a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Both are due in court on March 1.