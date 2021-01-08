Two arrests made in armed home invasion in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two men were arrested during an armed home invasion in New Haven overnight Thursday.

Police say that at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Dover Street, between Atwater Street and Park Place, in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers made entry into a living room where they say they confronted one suspect who was holding a handgun, another who was holding a knife and a third who was assaulting the resident.

According to police, the man who was armed with a handgun and wearing a black ski mask was identified as 18-year-old Anthony Manuel Nieves-Colon, of New Jersey. He retreated toward the kitchen where he dropped the gun but began to fight officers before he eventually was detained.

The second man, also wearing a black ski mask but armed with a knife, was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Alvarez, of New Haven. He fled at the same time as Nieves-Colon, but he ran into a bedroom and jumped out of the first floor window. Alvarez then led officers on a brief chase through the adjacent yards before an officer tackled him and took him into custody.

The third suspect, who police say was strangling the resident in the living room when they arrived, fled the home. Police are still searching for this suspect at this time.

Police say that the three suspects had forced their way into the home to rob it.

An ambulance later responded to the scene to treat one of the suspects who suffered minor injuries.

Nieves-Colon was charged with Home invasion, Conspiracy to commit home invasion, Carrying a pistol without a permit, Altering or removing serial number on a firearm, Possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, Reckless endangerment and Interfering with an officer. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

Alvarez was charged with Home invasion, Conspiracy to commit home invasion, Reckless endangerment, Interfering with an officer and Fugitive from justice for a Vermont parole violation arrest warrant. He was held on a $125,000 bond.

The home invasion remains under investigation.