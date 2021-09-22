Two assisted living facility employees overdose, leaving patients with no supervision in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two employees of an assisted living facility in East Haven overdosed Wednesday, leaving patients with no supervision, according to East Haven Police.

East Haven Public Safety Dispatch Center received a 911 call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a visiting nurse reporting a possible overdose involving two employees at the Caroline Manor Assisted Living Facility at 37 Clark Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said East Haven Fire Department personnel were directed to a lower level office where they found a male employee apparently suffering from an accidental overdose. They also discovered a female employee suffering from an overdose on the main floor of the facility, according to police.

Police said fire department personnel administered Narcan to both individuals before they were rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital for further treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police determined that the visiting nurse who stopped by to check on one of her patients discovered the two employees, who were the only employees working at that time, overdosing on what was later determined to be Fentanyl.

While this was occurring, patients were left without supervision, police said. No patients were injured during this incident.

East Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division responded to the scene and seized the narcotics.

The incident remains under investigation.

