Branford reports first coronavirus death after two residents test positive for virus

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed Branford’s first fatality from COVID-19 Monday, March 30.

The deceased is reported to be a female between age 80-90.

Selectman Cosgrove announced the death only seven days after learning of the town’s first case. He said of the death that he is deeply saddened by the news and, “That loss of life gives each of us pause and fills us with sorrow. Our prayers go out to the family.”

Cosgrove emphasized in a statement Monday that the town’s main objective is to continue to keep residents safe and slow the spread of the virus.

The Connecticut Department of Health (DPH) has confirmed the first positive cases of coronavirus in Branford on Monday, March 23.

According to the DPH, two Branford residents, who are men between the ages of 63 and 70 years old, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Positive cases of COVID-19 in Branford have been expected as community transmission of the virus has been occurring in the area. The East Shore District Health Department will work with the individual to ensure all appropriate CDC guidance is followed to limit any potential for exposure,” said Michael Pascucilla, Director of Health for the East Shore District Health Department.

“The single best way to slow the spread is to practice social distancing, and the Town of Branford is recommending that all individuals both adults and children, stay home and not interact with individuals outside of the household,” said Pascucilla.

“We must remain diligent in exercising the prudent recommendations to slow the spread of the virus. These measures will help protect our community against a widespread outbreak,” added Cosgrove.

For more information, on coronavirus and how you can support local businesses while practicing social distancing, go to http://www.esdhd.org/coronavirus.