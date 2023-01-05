WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash closed I-91 northbound in Wallingford Thursday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m.

State police said serious injuries were reported and at least one person was transported to an area hospital.

All lanes are closed between Exits 14 and 15 for the investigation and northbound traffic is being diverted off of Exit 14.

The left lane of I-91 southbound in the area of Exit 15 is also shut down. Police urge anyone in the area to seek alternate routes.

See our live traffic map:

Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app