Two cars fatally hit pedestrian, one fled from scene

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a man died from being hit by two cars Saturday night.

Police said just before midnight on Saturday, a 42-year-old male pedestrian was crossing the street on Ella Grasso Boulevard at Truman Street when he was struck by two vehicles.

A witness told police the first car, possibly a yellow sports car, sped away from the scene. The second car remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

A portion of Ella Grasso Blvd was closed overnight and has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at (203)-946-6304.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

