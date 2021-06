NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is on the scene of a partial building collapse in New Haven Tuesday morning.

The wall of a building collapsed at a construction site on Olive Street near Chapel.

Firefighters are on the scene. There were no reported entrapments, but two workers at the site had to be pulled out. One other person was injured. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.