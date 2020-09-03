Two COVID-related health issues at Cheshire Public Schools, Superintendent says

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Cheshire Public Schools has reported there are two COVID-related health issues in the district earlier this week.

Cheshire Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Solan sent an update to parents on Monday.

One of them is an elementary school teacher who is asymptomatic and tested positive for coronavirus after a personal friend tested positive. They have been in close contact with several school staff members, the district said.

The other is an administrator that reported COVID-19 symptoms and had been in close contact with Cheshire High School and Dodd Middle School staff. Her test results are pending.

As a result, the superintendent has asked all staff to work remotely during their professional development period.

Even with the two health situations, the district still plans to have a full return on Sept. 11.

The district asks parents and students to refer to a COVID decision chart to decide whether or not to go to school. If a child tests positive, the district says only people who were within six feet of them for 15 minutes or more will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The district emphasizes that a positive test will not require them to close a school or classroom, and they will continue to work with their nursing staff and Chesprocott on each situation that comes up.

Read the full letter from the Cheshire Superintendent of Schools here.