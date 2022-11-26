WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning.

Officials say an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree.

The car then rolled over and ejected both the operator and passenger of the vehicle.

Both the operator and the passenger of the vehicle were transported to Midstate Medical Center by Hunters Emergency Medical services where they were pronounced dead after sustaining fatal injuries.

Officials identified the driver of the vehicle as 22-year-old Adejah Valentine of Hartford and the passenger of the vehicle as 19-year-old Tajay Kevin Walsh of Manchester.

The vehicle involved was towed from the scene due to damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper McCue #792 at CT State Police Troop I (203) 393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.