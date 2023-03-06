WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and woman from Waterbury died after a car crash on Long Hill Road Sunday night.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was driving in the area of Long Hill Road at Transit Street just after 11 p.m. when he lost control of the car, colliding into two unoccupied parked cars and a house.

The man suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.

The front passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where she died due to her injuries.

It is confirmed that the house was structurally sound and will be able to remain occupied.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact (203) 346-3975.

Stay alert for updates with WTMH in the News 8 app