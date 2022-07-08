NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two dogs died due to a house fire in North Haven on Thursday night, according to officials.

The North Haven Fire Department and police units said they were dispatched to a structure fire on Hidden Pond Drive just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night. Neighbors had called 911 reporting a large fire at the rear of the house.

With some mutual aid provided by the Hamden Fire Department, crews were able to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately, officials stated the two dogs removed from the home had died due to the flames.

The homeowners were displaced due to the damage in the building, so Red Cross officials responded for assistance. Luckily the owners were not in the house at the time of the fire.

Investigators said they will remain on the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.