Homicide investigation underway in Waterbury after teen killed in shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting at Esther Avenue Friday morning.

Police said that just after midnight Friday, police were called to a home on Esther Avenue for a report of gunshots, and a fight involving the occupants of two vehicles. Both vehicles were not at the scene when police arrived at the corner of Bradley and Esther Avenue. We’re told a forensics team is on the scene.

Police found empty cartridge casings in the backyard of the residence on Esther Avenue and on the road on Alder and Poplar Streets.

Police said one or both of the involved vehicles later crashed on Alder Street. One car stayed at the scene while the other vehicle, possibly a dark-colored SUV, fled the area.

While officers were investigating, police said a 17-year-old boy was dropped off by a vehicle at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. He later died at the hospital. The victim has not been identified at this time.

There are road closures in the area as police investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.

