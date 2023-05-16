DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced during a multi-family home fire in Derby on Tuesday morning.

Derby Assistant Fire Chief Tom Biggs confirmed a two-alarm fire was called-in at 1:29 a.m. Derby, Ansonia, and Shelton fire departments responded to the home.

There were no injuries reported, and a few cats were rescued from the blaze, Biggs said. The damage was mostly contained to the second floor.

The Red Cross is working with at least two families who were displaced.

Biggs said the cause of the fire is under investigation.