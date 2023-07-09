NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in critical condition after a car accident on Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Sunday night.

Officers believe one car was going east and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting two vehicles that were going west.

The driver of the car that veered into the oncoming lane suffered significant injuries and is in critical condition. The driver of one of the oncoming cars is in critical but stable condition, and the other driver was discharged from the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 203-946-6304.