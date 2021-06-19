Two injured in separate New Haven shootings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings.

On Friday at about 6:30 p.m., New Haven Police received a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls regarding gunshots on George Street, between Waverly Street and Day Street.

A 41-year-old West Haven man was located suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at about 3:41 a.m. Saturday, police responded to Orchard Street between George Street and Chapel Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls.

Officers found a 14-year-old New Haven male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. 

