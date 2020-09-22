Two injured in shooting on Grand Ave., New Haven PD investigating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were injured in a shooting on Grand Avenue Monday night.

Around 6:48 p.m., police and fire responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls reporting a shooting on Grand Ave. between Franklin Street and Hamilton Street.

Arriving responders found two gunshot victims on the scene: a 62-year-old woman who was shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man who was shot in the hand.

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The street was reopened at 9:15 p.m. Police remain on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Capt. Duff.