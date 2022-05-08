HAMDEN, Conn, (WTNH) – The Sleeping Giant State Park has caught two men defacing the park’s property, and clean-up will cost thousands in damages, according to park officials.

The state park has seen a recent uptick in “severe and extensive defacement of structures” the organization said in a Facebook post. These structures have historical importance, and the recent damage will cost thousands of dollars to clean up.

One of the defaced structures. Photo courtesy Sleeping Giant Park Association.

Photos were captured of two young men defacing the structures. They have been turned over to park security, and their images may be posted on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s social media.

The Sleeping Giant State Park is urging people to take photos of others who may be defacing this property. Park officials are reminding people that defacing structures with historical significance is a felony, and along with a criminal charge, the perpetrator will have to foot the cost of the clean-up bill.