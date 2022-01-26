Meriden police officers credited with helping man in need

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – During the freezing midnight shift on Saturday, two Meriden police officers went above and beyond their call of duty when they discovered a person in need.

Officers Erika Garcia and Shelby Saleeba encountered a man who was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle at the Cumberland Farms on Broad Street, according to the police department. When the officers contacted the man, police said they discovered he was homeless and living in his jeep.

The officers supplied the man with a care package from Rushford and paid out of their own pockets to fill his gas tank and provide him with warm food, as the temperature was in the single digits, police said.

The officers did not seek out recognition, but their good deed was discovered when a sergeant happened to stop by and check on the officers.

The Meriden Police Department said it is proud to share what good deeds their officers are capable of when no one is looking.

“This act of kindness reflects great credit on these two officers and highlights some of the good deeds the men and women of the Meriden Police Department do even when no one is watching or learning about it. Great job Officers,” the Meriden Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.