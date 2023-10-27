NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested on Monday after a firearms and drug trafficking investigation in Naugatuck, according to police.

The Naugatuck Police Department arrested Ray Moreno, 29, and Francis Santo, 30, both of Naugatuck on Monday, police said.

The Naugatuck Police Department Detective Division along with the State of Connecticut Department of Parole removed many items from the home located on Fawn Drive.

According to police, these items included:

Items that were removed from the home on Fawn Drive. (SOURCE: Naugatuck Police Department Facebook page)

One open box of sandwich bags

15 wax glassine baggies, each containing a small amount of white powdery substance (4.1 grams)

Four small glass containers of marijuana wax

Over 25 empty new specialty marijuana bags with children’s cartoon characters on them

Four specialty marijuana bags with children’s cartoon characters on them, each containing a green plant-like substance (42.6 grams)

Five freezer and sandwich bags, each filled with a large amount of green plant-like substance (1.98 pounds)

One small ledger/phone box with numerous information

Five boxes of bullets in various calibers

Two sandwich bags containing marijuana (26.28 grams)

Numerous empty new specialty marijuana bags with children’s cartoon characters on them

One sandwich bag containing dozens of individual tabs of Ecstasy (13.1 grams)

Loose cash in different denominations totaling $164

One small ledger/phone box with numerous information

One sandwich bag containing dozens of individual tabs of Ecstasy (9.8 grams)

One small bag containing a white powder-like substance (8.7 grams)

Two working cell phones

Three identification cards including a Department of Motor Vehicles ID card in the name of Francis Santo

One loaded .45 caliber Springfield firearm with bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber

One cell phone

One large factory firearms box commonly sold with a firearm and accessories in it. Police found that this was the original box that the Springfield .45 caliber pistol was sold in.

Police said both men were arrested with charges such as possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, use of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to distribute narcotics/controlled substance and more.

According to police, Santo was given a $750,000 bond and remanded to custody by the state police, while Morales was given a $150,000 bond which he posted via a bondsperson. Santo was due in court on Tuesday and Morales is due on Nov. 15, police said.

Police also said that Morales’ Connecticut State pistol permit was seized for revocation.