2 New Haven camp sessions begin today amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two camp sessions in New Haven are set to begin for today and continue for the next two weeks.

The camp sessions will be run by the parks department and are for performing arts, eco-adventure junior and eco-extreme.

Children between the ages of five and seven will be taking part. Some guidelines have been set in place including the providing of breakfast and lunch for the kids at all locations.

There will be groups of ten campers and two staff members and there will not be any field trips or extended days.

