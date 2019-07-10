1  of  3
Two New Haven dogs poisoned from eating tainted pet food

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police responded to an animal cruelty complaint over the weekend after two dogs fell ill from eating cat food laced with rat poison.

Police said the call came in on Saturday around 7:00 p.m. on Clark Street in the East Rock Neighborhood.

A dog owner told police he found tupperware containers with the cat food spread around his yard around mid-June.

The dog owner and his neighbor noticed both their dogs started to gain weight and become more sluggish days after the two dogs were caught eating the food in the backyard, according to police. They said the dogs are being treated by the vet.

Police sent samples of the tainted cat food to the NHPD forensic unit for further evaluation.

They are also canvassing the area for surveillance video.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call NHPD Officer Joseph Manganiello at the Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter at 203-946-8110.

