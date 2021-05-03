Two New Haven food truckers come together to not only start a new family but open new restaurant Madeline’s Empanaderia

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New Haven food truckers are coming together to open a new restaurant and to start a family.

Two popular local food truckers Hazel Lebron, owner and head chef of Caribe Soul LLC, and Maurice Watson, owner and head chef of Lunch Box 23 LLC, join News 8 not only as a couple with a newborn son but as a team who are opening their doors to New Haven’s first empanaderia called Madeline’s.

They specialize in empanadas featuring Caribbean flavors and spices and unique tapas influenced by their worldwide experiences. The restaurant opens its doors in the downtown area of New Haven on April 21 at 11 am.