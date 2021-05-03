Two New Haven food truckers come together to not only start a new family but open new restaurant Madeline’s Empanaderia

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New Haven food truckers are coming together to open a new restaurant and to start a family.

Two popular local food truckers Hazel Lebron, owner and head chef of Caribe Soul LLC, and Maurice Watson, owner and head chef of Lunch Box 23 LLC, join News 8 not only as a couple with a newborn son but as a team who are opening their doors to New Haven’s first empanaderia called Madeline’s.

They specialize in empanadas featuring Caribbean flavors and spices and unique tapas influenced by their worldwide experiences. The restaurant opens its doors in the downtown area of New Haven on April 21 at 11 am.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury community comforting mom who lost her daughter days before Mother's Day

News /

Wolcott PD search for carjacking suspects following kidnapping of 5-year-old; child found safe

News /

Web extra: Surveillance video of Wolcott carjacking, kidnapping

News /

21-year-old New Haven man in stable condition after being shot in pelvic area near Eastern Street

News /

50 students from 5 shoreline cities, towns making Long Wharf Park a little cleaner

News /

Hamden man in critical condition following shooting on Shelton Ave. in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss