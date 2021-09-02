Two New Haven schools dismissed early on Thursday from conditions due to storm Ida

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven police_67332

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two New Haven schools were dismissed early on Thursday following conditions of storm Ida.

The district said that the Engineering and Science University Magnet School (ESUMS) and the New Haven Adult Continuing Education Center were both impacted.

Officials said a heavy gas-like smell interrupted classes at ESUMS. The building was evacuated and students were dismissed early out of an abundance of caution. Emergency crews responded to the scene and quickly determined the smell was not methane or natural gas.

It was determined that air from the drains in the laboratories had been forced out by water pressure caused by the heavy rain.

Flooding at the Adult Education Center caused the closure of the building. Students attending classes were dismissed early.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven cleaning damages from Hurricane Ida

News /

Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance Inc. to hold 8th Annual Brainstormin' event at Stony Creek Brewery

News /

Nyberg: Better Rhodes in Madison curating line of alcohol-free drinks

News /

Waterbury Public Works crews work to prevent flooding from remnants of Ida

News /

Hamden selling Wintergreen Elementary School for $16 million, will use money to keep two other schools open

News /

18 New Haven students quarantined for exposure after 3 students confirmed COVID positive

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss