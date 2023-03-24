NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Donate Life Connecticut and RiseUP for Arts are partnering to create a public mural in Hamden.

The mural will be used for:

raising awareness of the life-saving benefits of organ donation

encouraging donor registration

honoring donors, donor families, and organ recipients

honoring professionals in the organ transplant community

Members of the community will have a chance to meet the artist at the kickoff event, hosted by Donate Life Connecticut. ‘Community Paint Night & Meet the Artist’, will be held Tuesday, April 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the site of the mural, AllTown Fresh, which is a gas station and marketplace that stocks locally sourced products and produce, and is located at 1941 Dixwell Avenue.