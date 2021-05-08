Two pedestrians, driver injured after pick-up truck crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been hospitalized after police said they were struck by a pick-up truck in New Haven overnight Saturday. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Police said at around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a red pick-up truck collided with two men near the intersection of Farren Ave. and Fulton Street.

The two men were transferred to the hospital, where they are in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.