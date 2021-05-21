Two people injured in shooting on White Street, New Haven police say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a shooting on White Street Thursday evening, according to New Haven police.

New Haven police responded to 911 calls alerting them to two people being shot on White Street, between Congress Avenue and Columbus Avenue.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a 22-year-old Waterbury man, and a 23-year-old New Haven man, each suffering from a single gunshot wound. First responders transported both men to Yale New Haven Hospital where they were listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).