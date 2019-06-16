Two people left with serious injuries after hit-and-run in New Haven Saturday evening

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A hit-and-run accident in New Haven has left two people with serious injuries after they were thrown from the car.

One of those victims is listed in critical condition.

Police say the accident happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Wilmot Road and Brookside Avenue, in the West Rock neighborhood.

Witnesses told police two people in the other car ran from the scene.

