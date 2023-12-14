NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were pronounced dead in a house in New Haven Thursday morning, police said.

Police responded to a house on Russell Street at 8:16 a.m. for a call of two unresponsive people suffering gunshot wounds.

Officers found a 52-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man inside the home, who were later pronounced dead on the scene by fire personnel. Police also located a firearm in the house.

The victims were transported to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed.

Detectives arrived at the house to gather evidence and search the scene. A household resident was present and spoke with detectives, according to police.

Police said ballistic evidence was found on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 8 for updates.