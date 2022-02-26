NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New Haven Police cruisers collided in the Fair Haven neighborhood on Saturday.

Police said two cruisers were in route to respond to a robbery call around 2:52 p.m. when they collided at the intersection of Lombard Street and Blatchley Avenue.

Two officers involved in the crash were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and are being treated for minor injuries, police said.

Police urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to contact the NHPD at (203) 946-6316.

