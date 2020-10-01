Two Prospect schools in lock down while police search for stolen vehicle suspects nearby

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH)– Two Prospect schools are in a partial lock down Thursday morning while police search for the occupants of a stolen vehicle who they say fled the scene of a crash.

Long River Middle School and Prospect Elementary School are in a partial lock down (shelter in place) due to a police investigation underway in the area. As a precaution, there are armed security guards on site at the schools but school officials say that students and staff are not in danger.

The police activity began earlier Thursday, when troopers were dispatched to the reports of a car crash in the area of Radio Tower Road. Witnesses told them the occupants of the vehicle involved in that collision were observed fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say that the car was later determined to be stolen out of New Haven. Troopers and Prospect officers are currently searching the area with K9 handlers at this time.

Motorists should also expect delays if traveling near the area.