NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Within two hours New Haven saw three people suffer gunshot wounds in two shootings Saturday night, police say.

The first occurred around 9:58 p.m. when New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Goffe Street. Upon arrival officers found a 49-year-old New Haven man and a 30-year-old North Haven woman suffering from gunfire.

Both were transported by American Medical Response to Yale New Haven Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Bureau of Identification responded and collected ballistics evidence.

The second shooting took place on Greenwood Street, about five minutes away from the Goffe St. shooting. Officers responded around 11:22 p.m. to a call that a person had been shot. Responding officers found a 21-year-old New Haven man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken with non life-threatening injuries to Yale New Haven Hospital by American Medical Response. The Bureau of Identification responded and collected ballistics evidence.

Detectives from Major Crimes Unit are leading both investigations.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).