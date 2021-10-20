Two staff members injured, one person arrested after ‘minor issue’, fight at Crosby High School in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two staff members are injured and at least one person has been arrested after two incidents at Crosby High School in Waterbury on Wednesday.

Waterbury Public Schools (WPS) reports at about 11:35 a.m. there was a “minor issue” in the girls’ bathroom on the first floor. They say teachers and administrators immediately identified the issue and the fire alarm was activated. Students were evacuated from the building.

Fire and police were on the scene within minutes and the responsible individual was placed under arrest.

Hours later during dismissal, a “physical altercation” occurred involving four students. WPS says the incident injured two staff members who were trying to break up the fight.

WPS said in a statement to News 8 Wednesday evening, “Safety is our top priority amongst our students and staff and we do not condone violent behavior. We have taken the appropriate measures consistent with the student code of conduct.”