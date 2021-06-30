Two suspects arrested after attempt to steal cats out of a Milford home

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two women have been arrested for attempting to steal cats out of a Milford home.

Milford police responded to a call Wednesday afternoon about a possible burglary of a home on West Main Street. Police were able to track down Allegra Anglace and Taylor Michaud, who are accused of attempting to take cats from the residence.

Anglace entered the home through a window, letting Michaud in the front door, according to police. Anglace was attempting to take the cats as police arrived.

Both Anglace and Michaud have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and Criminal Attempt at Larceny. Michaud is also charged with Assault on a Police Officer and Violation of Protective Order.