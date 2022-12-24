WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)- Two New Jersey teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Post University Basketball player Phillip Urban, according to the Office of The Mercer County Prosecutor.

A 16-year-old male from Pennington, New Jersey, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, New Jersey were taken into custody Friday afternoon at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials say both males were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, and weapons offenses. Both males are being held at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center awaiting detention hearings.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, Hopewell Police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve off of Harbourton-Woodsville Road. Upon arrival, officers located a white Mercedes C300 on a trail with a male slumped over in the driver’s seat, according to officials.

The victim, who was later identified as 20-year-old Philip Urban of Manalapan, New Jersey was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that the juveniles planned to rob Urban of a quarter-pound of marijuana for $800. It is alleged that both defendants participated in the preparation, murder, and coverup. Urban was lured into the gravel entry to the nature preserve where he was robbed of the marijuana, shot, and killed, according to officials.

Since the defendants are juveniles, any further identification is withheld.

Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office will screen the case to determine if it is appropriate to seek a waiver to adult court.