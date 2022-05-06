WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In just two days, two separate Uber drivers were victims of an armed carjacking, police said.

The Wallingford Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking around 6 p.m. on May 2 at 191 South Turnpike Rd. A man, who works for Uber, was carjacked by two passengers that he previously picked up in a different town. The victims, described as adult Black men between 20 and 30-years-old, were wearing ski masks at the time of the carjacking.

Police said the suspects displayed a gun and forced the victim out of the car before stealing the car and fleeing the scene. The stolen car is a blue 2012 Honda Accord with Connecticut plates bearing 2AUBH5.

Two days later, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to 179 South Turnpike Rd. for a report of another carjacking. A woman, who was also an Uber driver, had picked up one Black or Hispanic man in a different town. The victim, who was wearing a black N-95 facemask and all black clothing, displayed a gun and ordered her out of the car before stealing it and fleeing the scene, police said.

The stolen car is a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue with Connecticut plates bearing AV56647.

Wallingford police urges Uber workers to use caution when picking up potential customers.

The WPD, along with the FBI Safe Streets and New Haven Shooting Task Forces, is investigating the incidents. Anyone who sees the stolen cars driving around, or has any information regarding either incident, is asked to call WPD at (203) 294-2800.