WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Wolcott teenagers are in custody after robbing another teenager at gunpoint, according to police.

The Wolcott Police Department responded to a report on Tuesday after a citizen observed a teenager walking through Peterson Park, bleeding from the face. The teenager told the citizen that he had been punched in the face with brass knuckles and was robbed at gunpoint by two other teenagers, who stole his cell phone, chair, Air Pods, and $15, police said.

The teen said the two teenagers had also robbed him at gunpoint the previous day, stealing $50.

The citizen called police, and through an investigation, Wolcott police identified two suspects — ages 16 and 17 — as well as their car.

After arriving at one of the suspect’s residences, officers located three teenagers inside of the car. Two of the teenagers were identified as suspects in both robberies and arrested.

The third teenager was sitting on a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and obliterated serial numbers, while another 9mm handgun was found in the car and reported stolen out of Louisiana, police said.

All three teenagers were taken to police headquarters and processed for multiple felony charges including firearm violations and robbery. They were transported to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.

The teenagers’ identities have not been made public due to their ages.