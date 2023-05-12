MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the summer pattern continues, people will be taking advantage of good boating conditions. No matter what type of watercraft, there are some safety precautions people need to keep in mind.

There’s plenty do to out on the water—especially here in Connecticut, with ponds, lakes and the ocean. But a fun situation can turn dangerous quickly.

According to U.S. Coast Guard, there are nearly 12 million registered recreational boats in the country. If you are a Connecticut resident operating a registered boat of any kind, you must possess a Safe Boating Certificate or Certificate of Personal Watercraft Operation.

All passengers on a registered boat must be assigned a life jacket. If you’re using a jet ski, you must have that life jacket on. Make sure your boat has a marine radio that can reach the coast guard on channel 16, and be sure to monitor the weather.

The coast guard recommends the following: “Having an EPIRB – emergency positioning indicating radio beacon. That basically takes the search out of search and rescue. We’re able to fly directly to you,” said AST 1st Class, Derrian Duryea.

Here in CT, the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection operates 117 boat launches. These launches are at ponds, lakes, rivers and the long island sound, and unless noted otherwise, many of these launches are open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.