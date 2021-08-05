U.S. Rep. DeLauro endorses Mayor Elicker for second term in New Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) is endorsing Democrat Mayor Justin Elicker for reelection in New Haven. She made the announcement Thursday.

This comes two weeks after 13 unions backed the mayor’s reelection bid.

“Justin Elicker, I believe in the work you do every day for us, especially when no one is looking…which is why I support him today and every day,” Rep. DeLauro said.

Elicker’s primary Democratic challenger Karen Dubois-Walton pulled out of the race last week when the city’s Democratic Town Committee unanimously nominated Elicker as their candidate ahead of the Sept. 14 primary election.

