U.S. Senator Blumenthal to push for more coronavirus testing today in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be making a push for more coronavirus testing today in West Haven.

Sen. Blumenthal will be at the VA Hospital in West Haven this morning joining hospital leadership to highlight how the VA Connecticut healthcare system ensures all veterans have speedy and timely access to covid tests.

He’s also expected to urge Congress to pass the Wear Your Mask Act, requiring that all people in federal buildings and facilities nationwide wear masks when withing six feet of others.

