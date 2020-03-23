1  of  2
U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear appeal over airport runway

New Haven

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal involving the length of the main runway at Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut.

The court’s decision came on Monday.

Connecticut officials had asked the justices to review a lower court ruling that overturned a state law limiting the length of the airport’s main runway to its current 5,600 feet.

Airport officials said the law prevented the airport from drawing more commercial flights because the runway is too short for most commercial planes to take off.

Airport officials say they’re now free to pursue plans for extending the runway and expanding service. 

