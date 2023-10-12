EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Uber driver was assaulted and carjacked at a gas station early Wednesday morning in East Haven, according to police.

East Haven police responded at 1:40 a.m. to the Forbes Fuel on West Frontage Road for a stolen vehicle complaint.

The victim told police she was en route to pick up a customer when she was assaulted by three suspects.

A black Nissan Rogue pulled into the gas station and parked next to the victim. Police later determined the black Nissan Rogue had also been reported as stolen.

When the victim started pumping gas, three men wearing dark clothes and ski masks exited the Nissan Rogue and tried to take her purse, police said.

During a brief struggle, authorities said that one of the men began striking the woman in the face to get her purse.

After retrieving the purse, the suspects stole her car and took off, officials said.

Shortly after police responded, they located the Nissan Rogue just over the line in New Haven, according to officials.

Officers also found the victim’s car abandoned in West Haven on Thursday. Police secured the vehicle and are currently processing it for evidence.

The East Haven Police Department released the video of the alleged assault on their Facebook page.

East Haven police said they are working closely with the New Haven Police Department after a similar incident happened in New Haven recently.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the East Haven Pollice Department at 203-468-3820.