NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Connecticut’s basketball player Donovan Clingan is putting joy on kid’s facing this week.

Donovan will visit patients at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, on Tuesday, April 25, at 1 p.m., in the community playroom, at Yale New Haven Health, to jump start a month-long celebration leading up to National Iced Coffee Day.

National Iced Coffee Day is on May 23. One dollar from every iced coffee purchase at participating Dunkin’ Donut locations, will go toward the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, that benefits the Connecticut Children’s and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Since it’s start in 2006, Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted $30 million to help kids fighting illnesses and hunger, and with support nationwide, raised $1.8 million dollars with their iced coffee day campaign.