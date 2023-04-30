WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The national champion University of Connecticut men’s basketball team took time to mentor children at a basketball camp Sunday in Waterbury.

“It’s a clinic where our athletes are not just going to teach them basketball skills, but they serve as role models for these kids,” said John Malfettone, the president of Bleeding Blue for Good. “So, they see that if they stay in school, get an education, maybe they get a scholarship, maybe they go pro someday. That is what this is all about.”

Students in the first through eighth grades learned the fundamentals of basketball at the Waterbury Police Activity League. More than 100 children participated in Bleeding Blue for Good, a fund that supports UConn student-athletes by providing income-earning opportunities while helping with charitable causes.